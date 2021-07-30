First Warning Forecast: One more hot and stormy day, then a cool down

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! Today was steamy and for some stormy too. Our hot-and-humid-with-storm-chances pattern continues Friday.

Highs return to the low 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for Dare County as heat indices could climb up to 109° Friday afternoon. Dare County is also under a Level 1 severe threat as scattered storms rolling through NC could become strong to severe Friday afternoon/evening.

We'll dry out and cool down Saturday. Temperatures will only warm to the low 80s, which is almost 10° below normal for this time of year. Humidity will also be much lower, making for a comfortable day.

Temperatures remain around the low 80s throughout the next workweek. However, the tradeoff for those cooler temperatures will be wetter weather. Scattered thunderstorm chances especially Sunday as a cold front approaches, then continuing near daily as that front stalls over the NC/VA border.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

