First Warning Forecast: One more hot, humid, stormy day before a gorgeous weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday morning! Today will be our last hot and humid day for a little bit! A cold front knocks our temperatures and humidity down for the weekend. Heat and humidity gradually returns next week.

There are some spotty storms continuing to move through this morning. This afternoon and evening is when more scattered thunderstorms return ahead of the approaching cold front. High temperatures today will reach the low 90s, feeling closer to 100°.

Some of the storms later today could become strong to severe. The middle peninsula and Eastern Shore are under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. The primary concern is heavy downpours leading to localized flash flooding. Gusty winds are also possible.

Behind this cold front, get ready for probably the best weekend we could ask for in July! High temperatures will be in the mid 80s and with hardly any humidity, it will feel like we’re only about 90°. Both days will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday has the potential for a few sprinkles midday, but it should be a decently dry day for most. Definitely make plans to get outside this weekend!

Next week, we’ll notice each day getting a step warmer and more humid. By the end of the workweek, temperatures will be in the 90s, feeling like the triple digits again. Most of the workweek looks dry, just a few isolated showers possible to start the week, but majority areas look dry.

