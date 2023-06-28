First Warning Forecast: One more nice day before a steamy weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! It was a nice day outside today! Temperatures in the mid 80s and lower humidity. Hopefully you got to spend some time outside. If not, you’ve got one more nice day before the heat and more storms return.

Tonight, a few spotty showers are possible, but most areas will stay dry. Thursday will pretty much be a repeat of today’s weather. Highs in the mid 80s, partly cloudy, and mostly dry.

After that, temperatures and humidity will take a step higher each day and rain chances keep going up. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s by Saturday and low 90s from Sunday into the first half of next week. Dew points also eventually climb into the very sticky, unpleasant mid 70s by Sunday. This means our feels-like temperatures will be between 100-105° Sunday and Monday. Great days to stay cool in the A/C!

A system this weekend will also bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms both SaFirst Warning Forecast: One more nice day before a steamy weekendturday and Sunday, with the best chance of storms being Sunday evening ahead of a cold front. This cold front stalls over us, so unfortunately, it won’t cool us down.

The Fourth of July will be hot and humid with isolated storms around. Hopefully, it won’t impact any of the celebrations going on. High temperatures in the low 90s feeling close to 100°.

Wednesday will be a little cooler. Highs in the seasonable upper 80s and drying out.

