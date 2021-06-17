First Warning Forecast: One more pleasant day before a steamy weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday Evening! We had another gorgeous day today! Unfortunately, this beautiful Spring-like weather will be short-lived and come to an end soon. We will still have a pleasant day Friday with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid 80s. This weekend though is when the heat and humidity returns, just in time for the official start to Summer.

Mid-90s for highs Saturday with heat indices near 100. Sunday will be slightly cooler in the low 90s, but it won't feel any cooler as humidity will be higher Sunday. On the bright side, this weekend looks to be mostly dry. Any outdoor Father's Day plans should be fine, just with extra water and sunscreen.

In the tropics in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that tropical disturbance we're tracking has now been deemed Potential Tropical Cyclone Three. Over the next 24 hours it's expected to strengthen as it travels through the Gulf of Mexico and become Tropical Storm Claudette. It's then expected to make landfall as a Tropical Storm along Louisiana's coastline early Saturday morning. That tropical air mass will then head our way early next week. It will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, potentially into Wednesday. Eventually Wednesday a strong cold front will push that tropical air mass out to sea and bring us more Spring-like weather again. The second half of the workweek next week should be drier, cooler and less humid with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

