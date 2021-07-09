First Warning Forecast: One more round of storms to end the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday Evening! Elsa has long left us and is now a Tropical Depression near Maine. In the wake of Elsa, we are still seeing strong waves, putting Accomack County in a high rip current risk with dangerous swimming conditions. Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks have a moderate rip current risk.

Friday started off nice with lots of sunshine and dry conditions, but an approaching cold front has now brought us a line of strong scattered thunderstorms. That looks to be the main line, but scattered storms the rest of this evening are possible. We have a Level 2 severe weather risk for the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. Everybody else is in a Level 1 risk. Some storms could become strong to severe. The main threat is strong damaging winds. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning can also be expected.

After this front passes through tonight, we will finally be in for quieter weather. It will just be very summer-like and very hot and humid.

Partly cloudy this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and highs in the low 90s Sunday. A few storms could pop up Sunday afternoon or evening, but most should stay dry.

A mix of sun and clouds with mostly dry weather continues most of next week. Toward the middle of next week, we could see a slightly greater chance at isolated to scattered storms, but not a lot of activity is expected at this time. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s all next week, feeling like it's just over 100° at times.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

