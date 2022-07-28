First Warning Forecast: One more steamy day before severe storms usher in sweet relief this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! We welcomed back extreme heat and humidity today. Friday will be much of the same, but a cold front will finally be able to pass through and bring us some storms with a cool down!

Isolated storms continue into tonight. Some of them may become strong to severe. Very warm overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

Temperatures return to the mid 90s Friday, feeling like 105-110°. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12 PM - 8 PM Friday. Sweet relief is headed our way for the weekend though!

A cold front will be able to pass through Friday evening. This front will bring us a line of strong to severe storms. Many of us are under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening, likely starting around 6 PM. Damaging winds are the primary threat.

Following those storms and the cold front, this weekend is looking nice! Much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms will still be around this weekend, but it won’t be a washout.

Scattered storms kick off our workweek too. Stormy Monday, then isolated PM storms from Tuesday on as the summertime heat and humidity returns. Temperatures will gradually climb throughout the workweek. Highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday reach the low to mid 90s Thursday.