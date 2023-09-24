First Warning Forecast: Ophelia is quickly clearing out, bringing us a nicer Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday morning! Ophelia has moved out of here as quickly as it moved in. Some lingering impacts today, but big improvements overall. We head into an unsettled weather pattern for most of this week, keeping rain chances and tidal flooding concerns in the forecast.

Ophelia is now in its remnant stages and well north of us. We’ll see more sunshine today, but still some wrap around clouds from the backside of the system. Some drizzle or a few isolated showers are possible in these cloud bands, but much of the day in any one location looks mostly dry. Southwest winds 10-15 MPH gusting to 20 MPH most of today. Winds will die down this evening. High temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

wtkr

Very similar weather continues on Monday. A mix of sun and clouds, a few spotty showers, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday through Friday is when we’ll be in a very unsettled stretch. Expect more clouds than sunshine and isolated to widely scattered showers throughout this period. Not a washout event, but you’ll probably want to keep an umbrella close by this week. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the low 70s.

wtkr

With this disturbance overhead, winds will become breezy and from the northeast, so tidal flooding is going to be another concern again starting Tuesday.

wtkr

