First Warning Forecast: Our unsettled, stormier and humid stretch has begun; Next round of rain later Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We had our first round of rain Saturday morning. More rounds of showers and storms are on their way as we continue in this unsettled pattern.

Clouds increase overnight and temperatures drop to around 70°. Most of Sunday will be cloudy. Highs return to the mid 80s. Sunday after 3 PM, scattered showers and storms will return, lasting through the night and into Monday. Expect heavy downpours at times.

Monday stays soggier. Scattered storms possible all day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 80s. Tuesday won’t be as wet, but scattered showers and storms will still be around.

We should see a bit more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms possible both days.

Heading into the weekend, we remain with this unsettled pattern and daily isolated storm chances. Clouds increase again for Friday and Saturday.

Throughout this unsettled stretch, expect high temperatures each day in the low to mid 80s and higher humidity.