First Warning Forecast: Partial clearing and frigid wind chills

*** Blizzard Warning in effect until 7 PM for the Eastern Shore (Accomack, Northampton)

A few flurries around, otherwise, expect partial clearing and plummeting temperatures.

Highs will only reach the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will feel like the teens all day due to gusty winds. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with higher gusts. Tonight will be one of the coldest nights we have had this season with lows dipping down into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits for many.

Expect some sunshine to start the day Sunday, but it will be deceiving with temperatures in the teens and wind chill in the single digits. Clouds will build in by the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the mid 30s. Clouds will decrease overnight with lows falling into the mid 20s.

Partly cloudy to start the work week. We may have to deal with a little bit of ice on the roads, but temperatures will be warming about the freezing mark as the day progresses. Expect highs in the mid 40s.

This warming trend will continue as the week goes on. More sunshine will break out on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Even warmer heading into Wednesday with highs the mid and upper 50s. A cold front will approach Wednesday night. We'll keep a slight chance for a few showers late.

Better chances for showers on Thursday. Thursday will also be the warmest day of the week with highs warming in the low and mid 60s! Can you believe we went from extreme cold and snow over the weekend to the 60s?

A few showers will be possible to end the work week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still above normal. Expect highs in the low and mid 50s.

