First Warning Forecast: Partially soggy Sunday, a little warmer next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was another day with another cool down. Highs reached the low 50s. We’ll be slightly cooler Sunday with rain moving in.

Tonight gets cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Sunday will be a couple degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered rain showers start moving in from the west just after Noon and continue throughout the evening into the early nighttime hours. We should completely dry out by 4 AM Monday.

Much of the workweek will be decently dry and a little warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s each day. Friday is the warmest with a forecast high of 57°. Friday is also when our next system passes through and brings us scattered rain showers that continue into Saturday.