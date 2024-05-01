First Warning Forecast: Patchy fog Thursday morning, unsettled weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Areas of fog will be possible late tonight into early Thursday. You'll want to give yourself some extra time heading to work. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 70s along the coast and then into the 80s inland. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to end the work week. Clouds will build in as the day progresses.

Several disturbances will move in for the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible by Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

Scattered showers will be possible again on Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

The unsettled stretch of weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s on Monday and low 80s on Tuesday.

We will warm all the way to the upper 80s on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to trend above normal.

Pollen Forecast:

Meteorologist April Loveland

