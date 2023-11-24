First Warning Forecast: Pick your poison this weekend… Cold or wet

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Black Friday! Not bad weather for shopping today, just on the cooler side. Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster ride and we do have one chance for rain this weekend.

A cold front brings us a mostly cloudy Friday, but it’s a dry cold front, so we’ll get to stay dry. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s again. Winds pick up later this afternoon around the cold front.

wtkr

We stay windy throughout most of Saturday. Northeasterly winds of 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. That will bring us elevated tidal flooding during high tide at 7 AM Saturday. We'll have a round of nuisance tidal flooding during high tide Sunday 8 AM.

wtkr

Behind the cold front, Saturday will be cold. Highs in the upper 40s. Sunday warms into the mid 50s, but a disturbance along the coast brings us scattered rain showers throughout the entire day. So, pick your poison between cold and wet this weekend.

wtkr

Next week looks dry with tons of sunshine. However, temperatures will be up and down. Highs in the upper 50s Monday fall to the mid to upper 40s Tuesday following another dry cold front passage. We gradually warm into the mid 50s by Thursday. Throughout the first half of the week, under clear night skies, overnight lows will get very cold in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM