First Warning Forecast: Pleasant Fall weather is here to stay through the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! Fall has arrived across Hampton Roads! Today we had highs in the mid 70s, a few degrees below normal. Tonight will be another cool night in the 50s for most with some of our inland communities even dropping into the 40s.

High pressure is settling in and will take over for the weekend. As it’s settling in, we could have a few isolated showers popping up tonight across our coastal communities, but a lot of us will remain dry. All of us stay dry and very Fall-like through the weekend into next week.

Highs in the upper 70s this weekend with tons of sunshine. Lows stay in the 50s for most, some in the 40s inland. If you’re headed to the beach, watch for high rip currents Saturday along the Outer Banks with 4 feet waves expected. 3 feet waves and a low rip current risk along Virginia Beach.

Much of the same dry, seasonable weather continues Monday.

Toward the middle of this week, a weakening cold front will push through. That will bring us a brief bump in temps and humidity Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 80s. It could also bring isolated showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Following the weak front, high temperatures return to the mid to upper 70s.

Next Friday, we could have a few isolated showers popping up along the coast from a low pressure system in the Atlantic.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

