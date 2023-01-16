First Warning Forecast: Pleasant MLK Day ahead of an unsettled stretch

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! We finally saw the sun again today, but it didn’t help to warm temperatures up. Highs were in the low to mid 40s. An unsettled stretch this week will bring us a few rain chances and a nice gradual warm up.

Under a clear sky tonight, it gets cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Lots of sunshine continues Monday morning and into the afternoon. Later in the afternoon, clouds begin to increase as we move into an unsettled pattern. Highs on MLK Day will be seasonable in the mid 50s. Great for any celebrations planned!

In this unsettled pattern, we have scattered rain chances Tuesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to gradually rise into the upper 60s Thursday. Then, a cold front cools us down to about 60° Friday and down into the seasonable low to mid 50s next weekend. Another system brings more rain later next Sunday.