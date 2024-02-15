First Warning Forecast: Pleasant the rest of the workweek, precipitation to kick off the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Valentine’s Day! It has been a beautiful day so far and a great evening is in store too. We stay dry until Friday night when precipitation moves in.

Tonight, under a mostly clear sky, temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s. Thursday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 50s. It’ll be another dry day with plenty of sunshine. Some passing midday clouds.

Clouds increase Friday ahead of a low pressure system. Temperatures will be cooler in the low 50s. Friday night scattered rain moves in, potentially transitioning to snow behind the cold front in this system. Don’t get too excited though if you’re a snow lover. It doesn’t look like we’ll see any accumulation. We’ll have been above freezing for a while before this event, then we’ll have rain before the snow and windy conditions while snowflakes are falling, so accumulation looks like none.

wtkr

Precipitation clears out late Saturday morning. High temperatures will be cooler in the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday. More clouds than sun, but dry throughout Sunday.

wtkr

The first half of next week stays dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be slightly above-normal in the mid 50s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM