First Warning Forecast: Pleasant Veterans Day, cool down this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! It’s been another beautiful sunny day in the low 70s. Enjoy it while it’s here because a strong cold front will soon bring a big shift in our weather.

Late tonight, as moisture increases ahead of this front, we could see some patchy fog form. Veterans Day stays dry and warm in the low 70s. Clouds will begin to increase ahead of that approaching cold front throughout the day.

This cold front is set to pass through midday Friday. Just ahead of the front and around it, expect scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder primarily late Thursday night throughout Friday morning. Winds will pick up a bit around the front, making it breezier Thursday and Friday.

Friday will still be warm with highs in the low 70s. Saturday is when we’ll notice the cooler impacts from the front and a reinforcing cold front will pass through. Highs on Saturday in the low 60s becomes highs in the mid 50s Sunday into next week. Overnight lows drop into the 30s.

Next week, high pressure over the southeast slides our way and brings us plenty of sunshine for at least the first part of the workweek.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

