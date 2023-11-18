First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and near-normal temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Cooler and dry today as a cold front crosses the area. Temperatures will still be a few degrees warmer than normal. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

If you're heading out to the Grand Illumination in Norfolk, it's looking like a nice evening with temperatures in the 50s for the parade.

WTKR News 3

Mostly clear overnight. It will be cooler with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Lots of sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will top out right around 60 degrees.

A few more clouds will build in to start the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 50s.

WTKR News 3

Some much-needed rain will move in by Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s. Rain and wind will be likely later in the day. Showers and even storms will be possible overnight and into the day Wednesday. It will still be breezy with highs in the low 60s. Conditions should dry as the day progresses.

WTKR News 3

As of now, it is looking dry on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

If you're heading out for the big shopping day, it will be a few degrees milder with highs in the mid 50s. It will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar