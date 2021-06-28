First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, highs near 90

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Plenty of sunshine to start the work week as high pressure continues to build over the area. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 under sunny skies. Keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a pop-up shower due to all the heat and humidity. Mild and humid overnight with lows in the low 70s.

The heat and humidity will continue to build on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. It will feel closer to the upper 90s. Sunshine and low rain chances will be the story.

Shower and storm chances will go up a bit my midweek as a disturbance moves in. Keeping chances for a stray shower or storm Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will feel closer to the triple digits. We'll enter an unsettled stretch of weather Thursday through Saturday as a disturbance moves in. Afternoon storms will be possible on Thursday with Scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Highs will warm to 90 on Thursday and Friday and the upper 80s on Saturday. Dewpoints will be in the low 70s all week, making for humid conditions.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A small low pressure system is located about 300 miles east-southeast of Savannah, Georgia. The low is forecast to move quickly west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, crossing over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream later this morning, and it has some potential to become a tropical depression or tropical storm before reaching the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina by this evening. An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: MEDIUM (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM (60%)

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing a small cluster of showers and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Some slow development is possible through the end of the week while this system moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at about 20 mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW (30%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

