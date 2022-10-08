First Warning Forecast: Plunging temperatures today! Highs only in the 60s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front brings a blast of cool fall-like air to the area this weekend.

Much cooler today...by almost 20 degrees! Highs in the low 60s. A bit breezy behind the front with winds out of the north at 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. It will be chilly with lows in the mid 40s.

Lots of sunshine and light winds on Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid 60s.

A few more clouds will build in to kick off the work week. Temperatures will still remain below normal with highs in the upper 60s.

The dry stretch will continue into Tuesday with sunshine and highs near 70.

Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s on Wednesday.

A cold front will move in late Thursday bringing our next chance of showers. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s which is normal for this time of year. Showers will continue overnight and into Friday morning. It will be cooler behind the front. Highs on Friday will warm to near 70.

Tropical Update:

Julia is moving toward the west near 21 mph. This general motion should continue through tonight, followed by a westward or west-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed on Sunday and Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to pass near or over San Andres and Providencia Islands this evening and then reach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday morning. Julia or its remnants will then turn west-northwestward near the Pacific coast of Central America by Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast while Julia moves across the southwestern Caribbean Sea today and tonight, and the system is expected to become a hurricane later today. Rapid weakening is forecast after Julia moves inland on Sunday, and it is likely to become a remnant low on Monday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

