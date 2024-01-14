First Warning Forecast: Possible snow, rain and then downright cold

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday!

A pretty nice day on tap. Enjoy it, because it's about to get DOWNRIGHT COLD! Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 50s. We'll see plenty of sunshine for most of the day. Clouds will build in with a cold front. Winds will also pick up, so expect a bit of a breeze this afternoon. This cold front will usher in some of the coldest air of the season. It is fitting considering next week is historically the coldest week of the year.

Temperatures will fall into the low 30s overnight.

A disturbance will move in and could spark a few snow showers on Martin Luther King Day. Now, our weather models are painting in a few snow showers early Monday, but the air may still be a little too dry for any snow to reach the ground. The best chance will be toward the afternoon and evening. Even then, most of us won't see snow. The best chance will be across the peninsulas and Eastern Shore.

It will be chilly with highs in the low 40s.

Below is a graphic showing 3 different weather models at 3 PM Monday.

How much snow could we see? Not looking like much. You may see some light accumulation on grassy surfaces, elevated surfaces and your car. At most maybe half an inch. That's on the higher end of our snow potential.

I know a lot of people are hoping for some snow because it has been awhile since we've seen measurable snowfall. A whole 715 days at Norfolk International.

Here are some more snow stats. Our "normal" yearly snowfall is 6.2" at Norfolk International. We average about 3.2" during the month of January.

Another system will move in on Tuesday, but now it looks like it will be a rain event. There will be too much warm air in place to see snow and the rain should be out of here before the much colder air rushes in.

We'll keep the chance for maybe a few morning flurries on Wednesday, otherwise a frigid start to the day. Low temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens! Bundle up!

Temperatures will only warm to the upper 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s due to the wind.

Thursday will start off sunny with clouds building in throughout the day. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s.

Another system moves in on Friday. There is a chance to maybe see a wintry mix. Still too far out to tell. Something we will be watching. Highs will once again be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will feature gusty winds and frigid temperatures. highs will be in the mid 30s, but it will feel much colder. Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight making for an extra cold start on Sunday morning.

Meteorologist April Loveland

