First Warning Forecast: Quiet now, Ian impacts starting Friday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Lots of sunshine once again today. It will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s, but this is normal for this time of year. A chilly night on tap with many area waking up in the 40s inland to the low 50s along the coast.

A few degrees cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A cooler day on tap Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Clouds will start to increase as what's left of Ian approaches.

All eyes then turn to Hurricane Ian. There is still a lot of uncertainty. The system is expected to make landfall late Thursday in Florida and then move toward the north on Friday. Once the storm makes landfall in Florida, it is expected to weaken and move in our general direction. What type of impacts we receive here at home will all depend on the strength and track of Ian. Rain from the remnants of the storm will likely start to move in late Friday. Saturday is looking like a very soggy day and showers are looking likely Sunday and possibly Monday. Our two main long-range forecast models are painting in anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain before Ian moves out. But that will be very dependent on Ian’s track. There is still plenty of uncertainty and a lot can and will change by the time. Ian gets here. Stay tuned.

Tropical Update:

Ian is moving toward the north near 12 mph, and this motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the north-northeast with a reduction in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over western Cuba during the next few hours. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later this morning, pass west of the Florida Keys later today, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts. Ian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is expected while Ian moves over Cuba. Strengthening is expected later this morning after Ian emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida has a major hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

