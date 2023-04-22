First Warning Forecast: Quieter and cooler Sunday, even cooler for the work week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We had a very active afternoon and evening with strong to severe storms around a cold front. Storms will end tonight, then a big cool down is coming.

Our severe threat is over, but heavy downpours and lightning strikes are still following behind this cold front. Rain and storms will come to an end by Midnight. Then, clouds will begin to clear out. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will have a lot more sunshine than cloud cover, but still some passing afternoon clouds. It will be a mostly dry day and cooler. High temperatures in the low 70s.

The workweek gets even cooler. High temperatures all week will be in the mid 60s. A disturbance brings a round of isolated to widely scattered showers Sunday night and throughout Monday morning. Tuesday we catch a dry break. Then, we move into an unsettled pattern from Wednesday on.

Expect rounds of scattered showers and possibly a few storms the second half of the week. Winds will also be picking up. The first round of rain looks to be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. The second round is off and on throughout Friday into Saturday morning.

So, for Something in the Water this weekend, pack a poncho to be on the safe side of these off/on scattered showers, but at least it doesn’t look like a washout.

