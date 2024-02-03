First Warning Forecast: Quite chilly for the Polar Plunge Saturday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! Despite the clouds, temperatures weren’t too bad today. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, but the sunshine returns.

Clouds gradually start to clear out tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

Saturday is the Polar Plunge and it will certainly be a chilly one! High temperatures warm into the mid 40s. That’s the same temperature as the water. However, it will be a bit breezy with northerly winds 10-20 MPH, so the air will feel more like the mid to upper 30s. At least there will be plenty of sunshine by plunge time.

Lots of sunshine continues Sunday and temperatures warm a few degrees to around 50°.

The workweek remains mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures the first half of the week will be in the upper 40s to around 50°, feeling much cooler than that. Monday through Wednesday will be very windy days. Northeasterly sustained winds 15-25 MPH with even higher gusts. This will also likely bring up the concern of tidal flooding.

Winds die down Thursday and temperatures start to rise. Highs in the mid 50s. We continue to warm up Friday to the low to mid 60s despite Friday being a mostly cloudy day.

