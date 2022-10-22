First Warning Forecast: Rain and wind impacts from a coastal low Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We enjoyed a comfortable day in the low 70s and noticed increasing cloud cover. That’s ahead of an approaching coastal low pressure system.

This coastal low will be just offshore tonight and throughout Sunday. Expect scattered showers to start moving in after Midnight and continue throughout Sunday. It won’t be a washout Sunday, but there will be scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder around throughout the daytime hours.

With the clouds and rain, tonight will be warmer, but Sunday will be cooler. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s when you wake up, only climbing into the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Aside from the rain, Sunday will be quite breezy. Expect 10-20 MPH northeast winds gusting to 30 MPH. Our tidal flooding threat isn’t concerning. Possibly just a bit of nuisance tidal flooding in flood-prone areas.

We dry out, become less breezy, and clouds start to clear out Monday. Expect a mostly dry and partly cloudy workweek. Temperatures will go back on a warming trend the first part of the workweek, gradually warming to the mid 70s Wednesday.

A weak cold front Wednesday evening could bring a few showers with it, but it will also bring a slight cool down. Highs Thursday in the low 70s. High temperatures next weekend in the upper 60s.