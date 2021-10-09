First Warning Forecast: Rain at times, wind and tidal flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking wind, rain and tidal flooding this weekend.

Lots of clouds this morning with a bit of a breeze. Expect rain at times today with a few storms. Winds will be out of the east and northeast at 10-20 mph. This will cause minorvflooding at times of high tide. The next high tide cycle is a noon. We continue to watch an area of low pressure off the coast which will continue to strengthen and bring more wet weather to the area as the day progresses. It has about a 40 percent chance of becoming a subtropical system. No matter what, it will bring us rain and wind through the weekend. Since we'll be socked in with clouds today, expect highs in the low to mid 70s.

Rain will continue overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Showers will continue into Sunday, especially along the coast. Windy conditions will persist along with minor tidal flooding. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Gradual clearing on Monday with a few leftover showers possible along the Eastern Shore. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s.

High pressure will build in for the rest of the week with more sunshine breaking out. Expect partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Skies will turn mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80. Partly cloudy to end the work week with highs in the low 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

