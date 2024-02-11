First Warning Forecast: Rain becomes more widespread and temperatures fall

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We had a nice day with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 70s before rain showers started to move through. More rain is on the way along with falling temperatures.

We’ll start off Sunday morning with dense patchy fog.

Scattered showers return tonight and become more widespread Sunday morning into the afternoon. Expect some heavier midday showers. Rain clears out for a dry break Sunday evening through the night. Temperatures will be gradually dropping throughout the day. We start the morning in the mid 50s, falling to the low 50s in the afternoon and upper 40s by the evening. Overnight lows fall to the low to mid 40s.

High temperatures reach the low 50s Monday. Scattered showers return Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, rain and clouds clear out. By the end of this rain event, around 1.5” of rain will have fallen. Temperatures will warm to the low to mid 50s Tuesday.

Valentine’s Day is looking nice! Lots of sunshine, dry, and mild. High temperatures where they should be this time of year in the low 50s.

The rest of the workweek stays dry with plenty of sunshine. Mid 50s for highs Thursday and Friday.

Next weekend, rain showers could return and temperatures will fall. Highs Saturday below-average around 50°.

