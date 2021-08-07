First Warning Forecast: Rain clears out and summer returns

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! It's been a sopping wet Saturday. Thunderstorms have dumped 1-2" of rain with localized amounts up to 4" across the region in a short amount of time today. That has sparked numerous Flash Flood Warnings and Advisories. After the sun sets, most everyone should be dry.

Late tonight, clouds will begin to gradually clear out. As they do, patchy fog will be able to form. By mid-morning Sunday, the fog should be cleared out.

A ridge begins to build over the region Sunday, bringing us back to that early-August summertime reality of heat and humidity. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 80s, climbing to the low 90s for the entire workweek. Sunday through Wednesday look to be mostly dry days. A few PM pop-up storms can't be ruled out. Late next week, disturbances will start to move in ahead of an approaching cold front. That will bring us slightly greater rain chances Thursday through Saturday.

