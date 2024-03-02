First Warning Forecast: Rain early, mild and cloudy rest of the day

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Rain early this morning with drier conditions by lunchtime. Expect fog to stick around through midday. Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Drier heading into Sunday. Expect more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the low 60s.

The unsettled stretch of weather will continue through the work week. We're tracking several days of rain.

An area of low pressure will impact the area on Monday. Temperatures will warm to near 60.

We could see some early showers on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Highs will warm to the low 60s.

The wettest day will be on Wednesday. Expect clouds and rain during the day with highs in the low 60s.

Scattered showers will be possible on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be milder with highs near 60. It will be a few degrees cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 50s.

