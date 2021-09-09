First Warning Forecast: Rain ends, leaving beautiful Fall-like weather as we head into the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! A cold front slowly passed through this afternoon/evening. That brought us heavy downpours again today. Now that the front is pushing into the Atlantic, our heaviest rain is over. There are still pockets of light to moderate rain that will continue behind the front until about 10 PM. Still watch for ponding on roadways through this evening.

Following the cold front, dew points will drop and we won't have humidity for a couple days. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s for some as we head into this weekend. High temperatures will stay cool in the low to mid 80s. As high pressure builds over us, we'll also stay dry with tons of sunshine.

If you're heading to the beach, watch for rip tides. We are under a high rip current risk through the weekend with 3-5 ft waves expected from Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic. Our highest waves will be on Friday.

High pressure remains into next week keeping us dry, but temperatures will get warmer in the upper 80s and humidity will be a bit higher.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER