First Warning Forecast: Clouds slow to clear today, cold, but sunny Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

WTKR News 3 Cool and damp conditions for the Norfolk Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

The cold front that brought rain overnight and early this morning, will continue to move offshore and take the rest of the rain with it. We saw our high temperatures early this morning. Temperatures will fall and then rise to the low and mid 50s. Clouds will be slow to clear. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight. It will be cold with lows dipping into the 30s. You will want to bring in any plants or cover them once again.

WTKR News 3 A chilly, but sunny day for the Shamrock Marathon.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will be deceiving! Highs will warm to the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Anyone running the Shamrock marathon will enjoy a lot of sunshine, but be sure to bundle up!

Spring arrives on Monday and it will be anything but spring-like. Temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 40s. Expect skies to be mostly sunny.

WTKR News 3 Temperatures will trend below-normal through midweek.

Temperatures will trend warmer for the rest of the week and conditions will remain dry. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s. More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. The two warmest days will be on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, temperatures will soar to the low 70s and to the mid 70s by Friday.

WTKR News 3 Low rain chances for the remainder of the weekend and through the end of the work week.

Pollen Forecast:

WTKR News 3 Your allergies will get a much-needed break on Saturday thanks to the rainfall.

