First Warning Forecast: Rain showers on St. Patrick’s Day won’t put an end to our Spring temperatures

wx-Saint Patricks Day.png
Posted at 7:20 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 19:20:43-04

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! Clouds have been building today ahead of a coastal low pressure system that will be bringing us rain.

As we head throughout this evening, rain showers will start moving in from the southwest and become more widespread throughout the night into Thursday morning.

Vert Planner 3 - Hourly.png

St. Patrick’s Day will start off a bit soggy, but we’ll end the day drier with some sunshine. Temperatures will also be mild for your celebrations. Temperatures Thursday morning start in the upper 50s and rise into the mid 60s.

Saint Patricks Day.png

Heading into this weekend, temperatures will climb. Highs in the low to mid 70s Friday reach near 80° Saturday! High pressure quickly passing through late Thursday into Friday will allow us to be mostly dry Friday with sun and clouds. On Saturday, a system will work its way through Hampton Roads. That will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

The cold front from that system knocks temperatures back down to the mid 60s Sunday and for the start of next week. Spring starts off dry and partly cloudy on Sunday. Lots of sunshine continues Monday. Another system approaching Wednesday could bring isolated to scattered rain showers for the middle of the week.

PositivelyHR.jpg

