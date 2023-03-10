First Warning Forecast: Rain showers to end the workweek and the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We’ve got a couple different systems on the way that are set to bring us some rain in the coming days.

The first system reaches us Friday. Ahead of this system, clouds will continue to increase and thicken overnight. Scattered showers look to begin around the Friday morning commute time. Midday is when we’ll have more widespread rain, then possibly an early afternoon dry break before more scattered activity late in the afternoon and early evening. Bottom line, keep the rain gear close as there will be off and on rounds of rain throughout the entire day Friday. High temperatures in the low 50s.

Behind this system, clouds start to clear out for Saturday and winds pick up. We could see wind gusts up to 40 MPH Saturday. It will also be a chilly weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s, likely only flirting with 50°. Overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning could reach near freezing for our inland communities, but stay in the upper 30s along the coast.

We lose an hour as we start the day Sunday with Daylight Saving Time beginning. Then in the second half of the day, our second system starts to push through. Scattered showers begin Sunday afternoon and last into Monday morning. There will be a brief bump in temperatures to the mid 50s Monday.

Behind that system, we cool back down to highs in the upper 40s Tuesday while winds pick up again. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning look to drop just below freezing in the low 30s.

The middle of next week will be dry with sun and clouds. Temperatures climb a few degrees into the low 50s for highs on Wednesday and finally return to seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s on Thursday.