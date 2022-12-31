First Warning Forecast: Rain to ring in the new year

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! Temperatures soared another several degrees today all the way into the upper 60s for most! A few lucky locations even touched 70°! With added cloud cover and rain, the final day of 2022 won’t be quite as warm, but the 60s aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Heading into tonight, lows drop into the upper 40s in the middle of the night, then start climbing before sunrise. Dense fog also develops late tonight and into Saturday morning. Prepare to drive slower and use your low beams if you’re traveling anywhere tonight or in the morning.

We’ll see highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday. Isolated rain showers begin tonight and continue throughout Saturday morning. This rain becomes more scattered and heavier with embedded thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. It will likely be a rough commute to your New Year’s Eve party destination. You’ll want to keep an umbrella or rain jacket on hand if you plan to be outside when the ball drops. It won’t be as stormy and wet as the afternoon, but there will still be hit-or-miss showers in the vicinity around Midnight.

The first day of 2023 is looking quite nice! Mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Sunday in the mid 60s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday.

Temperatures begin to climb midweek ahead of another system. Highs in the upper 60s Tuesday rise to the low 70s Wednesday. Then, temperatures drop behind a cold front. Highs cool to the upper 50s Thursday down to the more seasonable low 50s by Friday. That system will also bring us another round of scattered showers and storms primarily throughout the entire day Wednesday. Showers could start as early as Tuesday night and some lingering rain is possible into Thursday morning, but the bulk of it will fall Wednesday.