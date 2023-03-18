First Warning Forecast: Rain tonight, but it won’t rain on our St. Patrick’s parade!

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We had a nice day with temperatures rising into the low 70s. If you’re going out to celebrate tonight, have a rain jacket or umbrella packed. It’s going to be a soggy night, then a chilly weekend.

The cold front from this system will pass through late tonight into early Saturday morning. Overnight, scattered rain showers become widespread and there will be some heavier downpours at times. By the time you wake up on Saturday, that widespread activity will become more scattered and eventually the rain will end around 9-10 AM. That means the parade in Ocean View and the 8K/Leprechaun Dash at the Oceanfront will be good to go!

As for temperatures, it will be chilly watching and participating in these events, so have a warm jacket with you. We’ll actually reach our lows in the mid 40s around the time the rain ends 9-10 AM. Then, temperatures will gradually rise the rest of Saturday into the mid 50s. We may even see some sunshine peeking through the clouds later in the day.

Canadian high pressure moves in Sunday, clearing out the clouds early in the morning. We start the day with temperatures in the mid 30s Sunday and only warm into the mid to upper 40s. Monday will be a very similar day.

The rest of the workweek looks to be dry with plenty of sunshine. A warming trend also kicks off. Highs in the mid 50s Tuesday rise to the seasonable low 60s Wednesday. We keep climbing to the upper 60s Thursday, even the mid 70s next Friday! So while Spring officially begins on Monday, we’ll have to wait a little longer until we see a return of those springtime temperatures.