First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, possible storms overnight into Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures won't fall too much overnight. Expect heavy rain and possible storms tonight into Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We'll dry out just in time for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid and upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

If you're heading out for the big shopping day, it will warm to the upper 50s. Another system looks to impact the area so afternoon showers will be possible.

A few spotty showers are possible early Saturday. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

