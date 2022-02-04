First Warning Forecast: Rainy Friday and cold this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We got much warmer today, even reaching the low 70s for some. This warm up came ahead of an approaching cold front that will slowly move through Friday evening.

Ahead of the front, we stay warm. Lows tonight in the mid 50s that will be reached around Midnight. Then, temperatures gradually climb into the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon.

Scattered rain showers begin around sunrise Friday for our northern communities and eventually makes its way southeast throughout the morning. Following the front, temperatures rapidly drop down into the low 30s. As the showers are coming to an end, the rain may transition into a brief mix Friday night. No snow/ice accumulation is expected. Around 0.5-1” rain expected.

Breezy winds continue through Saturday and so does the cold. Highs Saturday in the upper 30s, feeling more like the upper 20s. Sunday gets a couple degrees warmer, but still cold in the low 40s.

Eventually, as the week goes on, temperatures start to climb. Mid 40s Monday and Tuesday, low 50s Wednesday, and mid 50s Thursday.

A low pressure system offshore looks to merge with a cold front near Hampton Roads later Monday. It’s a lot weaker and farther offshore than our last system that did this, so we’re not expecting much if anything in terms of snow and ice. Right now, it looks like scattered rain showers and breezier winds Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Following this, high pressure takes control and brings us dry weather for the middle of the week along with more sunshine.

