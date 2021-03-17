First Warning Forecast: Rare Level 3 Severe Threat for Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Our eyes turn to Thursday as a complex system moves into the area. Showers to start the day with the threat of strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our Virginia viewing area in a level 3 for severe weather, which is pretty rare for our area. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes. It will be mild throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Winds will ramp up for the end of the week with gusts to 30+ mph possible. Showers will continue on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. We may even see some snow showers late in the day as the system exits.

Spring arrives on Saturday at 5:37 AM EDT, but it won't feel like it. Highs will only warm to the upper 40s and low 50s under partly cloudy skies. It will also be on the breezy side with a cold northerly wind. More sunshine should break out for Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

A warming trend begins on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and then to the low 60s on Tuesday. We'll have a chance for some scattered showers on Monday, but looking dry and partly cloudy on Tuesday.

