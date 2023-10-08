First Warning Forecast: Rebounding temperatures this week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We had a much cooler day with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures stay chilly tonight before gradually rebounding throughout the week. We’ll stay mostly dry until next weekend.

Tonight is going to be another cold one. Lows will be a couple degrees cooler than last night in the lower 40s inland and mid 40s along the coast.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with full sunshine in the morning and some passing clouds later in the day. Possibly a stray PM shower, but it looks mostly dry. Highs, however, will be warmer in the low 70s.

Tuesday continues the warming trend as high temperatures reach the mid 70s. That’s where temperatures should be this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and another mostly dry day. Very similar weather for Wednesday.

Thursday still stays partly cloudy and dry, but temperatures make another small climb into the upper 70s.

Friday is when we’ll start to notice a shift in our weather as a mature system from the west heads our way. This system will pass through later Saturday. With it, expect possible spotty showers late in the day Friday with scattered showers and storms Friday night throughout most of Saturday. Winds will also become breezy.

Unfortunately, with this system passing through, we likely won’t be able to see the solar eclipse midday Saturday. If we happen to catch a glimpse of it between the clouds, our peak for the solar eclipse is only 40% coverage.

Behind the cold front from this system, Sunday will be much cooler, but still comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s. There could be a few lingering showers Sunday, but as of now, it will be the drier of the two days.

