First Warning Forecast: Record-challenging heat, showers and a big temperature drop

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly sunny this morning with clouds building in as the day progresses. A strong cold front will approach and cross the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will soar to the mid 80s ahead of the front. The record high today in Norfolk is 87 degrees set back in 2008. Showers and possible storms will be possible after 3 PM. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Once the cold front crosses, winds will turn to the northwest and increase. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will dip into the low 50s.

Mostly sunny and fall-like on Sunday. Highs will only warm to the mid 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and chilly. Temperatures will dip into the 40s for many locations.

Lots of sunshine to kick off the work week. After a chilly start, temperatures will warm to the upper 60s.

High pressure will be in control through mid week keeping conditions nice and dry. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s on Tuesday and mid 70s on Wednesday.

A few more clouds will build in on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Keeping a slight chance of a spotty shower on Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

