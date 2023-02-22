First Warning Forecast: Record warmth likely Thursday before a big drop this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! Temperatures were a few degrees cooler today, but still very Spring-like. Tomorrow, we could break record high temperatures before a plunge back into the 40s.

Winds pick up tonight and become southwesterly. 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. That helps keep temperatures warm in the mid 60s for lows tonight.

Winds stay breezy Thursday and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Under the warm sector of this system, temperatures soar into the low 80s. This will likely break record highs tomorrow. The record for Norfolk is 79° and for Elizabeth City is 77°, both set in 1975. In Williamsburg, the record is 75° set in 2017. All of them are in jeopardy Thursday. Then, a cold front moves through.

That cold front will bring cooler air for part of the weekend. Temperatures in the mid 60s Friday drop to the upper 30s Friday night. Friday remains mostly dry, but scattered showers move in for Saturday.

Having stronger winds Thursday and Friday with low relative humidity will bring us an increased fire risk. It’s recommended to not burn anything during those days as fires can quickly spread.

Saturday will be chilly with highs only in the mid 40s. Just like last week, it’s a short-lived chill for just the day. By Sunday, high temperatures return to the low 60s. Sunday will also be a drier day with the exception of a few lingering morning showers.

The first half of the workweek looks relatively mild and quiet for being in another unsettled pattern. Isolated showers possible Monday morning, then mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures generally stay in the low 60s next week, aside from Tuesday being near 70°.