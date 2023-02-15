First Warning Forecast: Record warmth possible Thursday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! We felt more like the end of April or beginning of May than the middle of February today! Temperatures soared into the low to mid 70s and will continue to climb, flirting with record highs, Thursday. Then, a cold front comes along and plunges temperatures for this weekend.

Well ahead of that powerful cold front, clouds build tonight and winds stay breezy. Lows only drop into the mid 50s.

There will be a lot more cloud cover than sunshine Thursday, but stronger 10-20 MPH southerly winds gusting to 30 MPH will help temperatures soar into the mid and upper 70s. We could tie or break record high temperature Thursday. The current record for Norfolk is 77° set back in 1990 and that’s my forecast high for tomorrow. While Thursday will be mostly dry, a few spotty showers are possible.

The bulk of the rain moves in around the morning commute Friday. Widespread to scattered rain begins around 7 AM and lasts throughout much of the daytime hours. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. The cold front is set to pass through midday, dropping temperatures behind it throughout the second half of the day Friday. So, our highs in the mid to upper 60s will be reached in the morning. Eventually, temperatures drop all the way down to below freezing in the low 30s Friday night.

Saturday is going to be cold. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. On the bright side, there will be plenty of sunshine. It’s a short-lived cool down as temperatures quickly rebound Sunday.

Heading into next week, we also move into another unsettled stretch. Temperatures jump back into the low to mid 60s Sunday through at least the first half of the workweek. We will also have breezy winds and daily rain chances for isolated showers.