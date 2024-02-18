First Warning Forecast: Remaining dry and cool for a few days

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was a chilly start to the weekend. We stay on the cooler side until later next week. That’s also when our next rain chance arrives.

Tonight will be getting cold. Lows in the upper 20s. There will be more clouds than sunshine Sunday, but the day will be dry. Highs around 50° and slightly breezy.

We stay around 50° for highs and the mid 30s for lows Monday and Tuesday. Under the influence of high pressure, we’ll remain mostly dry with a good amount of sunshine. Monday evening, there could be a few stray showers across the Outer Banks, but it doesn’t look like an impressive rain chance.

We start to warm up Wednesday. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Eventually, temperatures warm to 60° Thursday and stay in that range Friday. Clouds increase Thursday ahead of a low pressure system and its associated cold front. Scattered rain showers look to move in very early Friday morning and could continue throughout the day. The best chance for rain is throughout Friday morning though.

Winds pick up behind this system, so it will be a breezy Friday and windy Saturday. While next weekend starts with sunshine, it will be chilly again with highs in the upper 40s.

