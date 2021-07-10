Watch
First Warning Forecast: Return of the 90s

Posted at 7:31 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 19:31:46-04

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! Saturday has been a pleasant day for mid-July. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures a bit below average in the mid 80s.

The cold front that passed through last night will lift northward as a warm front through Hampton Roads tonight into Sunday. Following that, a Bermuda high pressure system will set-up off the coast and influence our weather most of next week. This will increase our heat and humidity quite a bit. However, it will also keep us mostly dry with plenty of sun.

On Sunday, expect isolated storms as we're settling into a new weather pattern. All next week looks mostly dry with just a few stray PM pop-up showers possible. High temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s next week. With dew points remaining in the upper 60s to low 70s, heat indices will be around 100°. Lows drop to the mid 70s each night. A very steamy week is in store next week!

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

