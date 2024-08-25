First Warning Forecast: Rising heat and humidity for the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Get ready for plenty of sunshine today as temperatures climb slightly to the low and mid 80s. Dewpoints will still be in the low 60s, which is still considered comfortable.

Things start to warm up a bit more as we kick off the work week with a highs in the upper 80s. Many kids will be heading back to school as well. Humidity will be on the increase as well. It's just the start of the return of the summertime heat.

We'll hit the 90s on Tuesday! Expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 90°. Summer is definitely hanging on!

Hot and muggy by midweek with temperatures soaring to the low 90s. It will be the hottest day of the week with heat index values climbing to 100°. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a spotty shower, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies.

Another hot one on Thursday with highs near 90 and a slight chance for a spotty shower. Very similar conditions to end the work week.

A better chance to see some afternoon storms on Saturday. Highs will once again soar to 90.

Meteorologist April Loveland

