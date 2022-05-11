First Warning Forecast: Rising temperatures and storm chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Rising storm chances along with rising temperatures. How long the wet weather will stick around and when we'll reach the 80s.

Another day, another round of tidal and coastal flooding. We've been socked in with clouds all day with whipping winds and chilly temperatures. Many areas have struggled to get out of the 50s, but there are some 60s to the west. We'll see another round of tidal flooding this evening and Thursday morning.

Temperatures will trend a bit warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. They will continue to warm into the weekend with highs in the low 70s on Friday, mid to upper 70s on Saturday and to the low 80s on Sunday.

We won't see a whole lot of sunshine though. As the temperatures warm, our shower and storm chances will go up. Expect scattered showers on Thursday and scattered storms Friday and Saturday. A few storms will also be possible on Sunday.

The work week will start off warm with highs in the low 80s, but we'll still have to deal with the chance for some scattered storms.

Looks like we'll finally dry out on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

