First Warning Forecast: Roller coaster ride of temperatures

Good Sunday morning! Temperatures will be a little warmer today and continue to climb for the start of the workweek before another cold front cools us down mid-week.

We stay dry with lots of sunshine again Sunday. Highs will be where they should be for this time of year in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be a little more humidity outside today, but it’ll be barely noticeable.

Monday is when temperatures and humidity soar. Highs in the mid 90s will feel like 100-105°. At least it’s only one day of heat, then a cold front comes to our rescue.

This is a dry cold front, so no rain expected Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday around it. Just some passing clouds and breezy winds. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, feeling closer to 90° Tuesday. A big drop in temperatures and humidity for Wednesday and Thursday following the front’s passage. Both of those days will have very low humidity and highs below-average in the low 80s.

Friday we start to warm up again to highs in the upper 80s and humidity starts to rise. Saturday will be similar temperature-wise. We stay dry until Friday night when scattered showers and storms could return, lasting through Sunday.

