First Warning Forecast: Roller coaster ride of temperatures this week

Happy Sunday evening! It was a gorgeous day to spend outside! Heading into the workweek, we’ll have a roller coaster ride of up and down temperatures, but stay dry with plenty of sun until a cold front arrives late week.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Monday, so a few degrees cooler than Sunday was. We could wake up to some patchy fog, but after that clears, it will be another bright and mostly sunny day.

Tuesday gets much warmer with breezy southwesterly winds. Highs soar into the upper 70s. Then, a dry cold front sweeps through part of Hampton Roads Wednesday morning before lifting back north as a warm front. So, Wednesday will be cooler again as highs drop into the mid to upper 60s, then rise into the upper 70s, near 80° Thursday.

Friday is when the powerful cold front reaches us and passes through. Around the front, there will be scattered rain showers later Friday lasting into Veterans Day on Saturday. You might need a poncho for those Veterans Day parades.

This cold front will cool temperatures down into the mid 60s Friday, around 60° Saturday, and upper 50s Sunday. Overnight lows will gradually drop into the mid 40s.

