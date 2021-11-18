First Warning Forecast: Roller coaster temperatures ahead, rain late Thursday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! Today has been a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 70s. We’ll continue to see temperatures climb tomorrow, when we’ll reach the first peak in our roller coaster ride of temperatures.

Tonight will be mild. A clear sky helps us cool down to the mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds will help temperatures soar into the mid 70s Thursday.

Thursday night, a cold front will pass through, bringing a round of scattered showers Thursday night and much cooler air Friday. Highs on Friday in the low 50s.

Another gradual warming trend begins this weekend. Highs in the mid 50s Saturday to low-mid 60s Sunday and Monday. Plenty of sunshine and dry weather to enjoy this weekend.

Another strong cold front passes through Sunday night into Monday. Immediately following that, a high pressure system starts to move in. This will bring us scattered showers Monday and breezy winds both Monday and Tuesday. That cold front will knock us right into Winter! Highs Tuesday likely in the mid to upper 40s. Staying cold next Wednesday too. Time to break out those thick winter coats and sweaters, if you haven’t already!

