First Warning Forecast: Roller coaster temperatures the next several days

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We have a couple systems headed our way the next several days, so we’ll see a roller coaster ride in temperatures and a few more rain chances.

Clouds increase tonight into tomorrow. A few spotty showers overnight and throughout Thursday. Much of the daytime hours will be decently dry, but towards the evening we’ll see scattered rain and thunderstorms moving through. Temperatures soar into the mid 60s Thursday. Showers likely start moving in after 7 PM and continue into early Friday morning.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will eventually be sunshine later in the day.

This weekend will be dry and chilly with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows around freezing.

Temperatures gradually climb next week. Seasonable in the low 50s Monday, then another system jumps our temperatures into the low 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll also see another round of showers Tuesday.