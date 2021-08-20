First Warning Forecast: Rough surf this weekend from Henri, more storms Saturday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! With a cool front passing through, we’ve seen scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today. More rounds of heavy rain continue this evening and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the area until 10 PM Friday. Any additional heavy downpours will likely result in some localized flooding as our grounds remain very saturated.

At the beach, we’re also starting to notice impacts from Tropical Storm Henri. Henri has turned north and will continue to strengthen into a hurricane. While it’s far enough offshore to not bring us many local land impacts, it will bring us a rough surf. High rip current risk for Friday and Saturday with impacts likely continuing through Sunday. 3-7 feet wave heights along the coast. Do not swim in the water this weekend.

On land, our weekend will be wet at times. The far outer bands from Henri mixing with a disturbance over the coast could bring us scattered storms at times Saturday. Not a washout, but not a bad idea to keep an umbrella or rain jacket close by. Temperatures Saturday stay in the mid 80s. Sunday will be drier, still some isolated showers/storms around.

As we head into a drier pattern to kick off next week, the heat and humidity will return. Back into the upper 80s Sunday and low 90s for the workweek, feeling near 100°.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

